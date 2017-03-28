Dzeko: ‘Second at the very least’

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is having “one of my best seasons” and aims for “second place at the very least”.

The Giallorossi forward has 21 Serie A goals so far, though his side are currently eight points adrift of leaders Juventus.

“This is one of my best seasons,” Dzeko told Croatian outlet Dnevnik Nove TV.

“I’m 31-years-old and I think that I’ve had two other seasons on this high a level.

“The Champions League? We hope so, it’s an objective Roma can achieve. It’s hard to compete with Juventus, they’ve invested €150m in new players and unfortunately we didn’t.

“I think our current results are positive though, we aim to play in the Champions League next season. We’re second now, and we hope to finish the season in second place at the very least.”

The Bosnian international was then asked about some of the Croatians playing in Serie A.

“Mario Mandzukic? All the goals he’s scored in his career have come from him giving 150 per cent on the pitch. Marko Pjaca is a little beast, he’s the future of the Italian League and the national team.

“As for Nikola Kalinic, when I heard about his offer from China, the first time I spoke to him I said: ‘stay here while you can’.”

Finally, Dzeko was asked about Roma legend Francesco Totti, who made his Serie A debut 24 years ago today.

“Despite his worldwide success, he doesn’t consider himself special or better than the others. He’s a pretty simple person.

“Given the affection of the fans he can’t really walk down the streets freely.”