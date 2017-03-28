Zeman: ‘Juve deserve to be top’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara Coach Zdenek Zeman insists “Juventus are in first place because they’re the strongest team”.

The Czech has been an outspoken critic of the Bianconeri for much of his career, and believed he was vindicated by the Calciopoli scandal.

Recent matches with Napoli, Inter and Milan have drawn controversy for perceived refereeing errors in the Old Lady’s favour, but the Delfini Coach isn’t going to weigh-in.

“If Juve win at Napoli [on Sunday] then it’s all over,” Zeman told La Stampa.

“But Juve are in first place because they’re the strongest team. Certain polemic just doesn’t make sense.

“Juve know they must concentrate on interesting things, and it’s not decided in the Champions League: if everyone plays well they can have their say with Barcelona.

“It will be a great game, with great players.

“The ticket scandal with the ultras? This is an old problem which has never been resolved. Football clubs can’t do much, other institutions have to intervene.”