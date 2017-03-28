Montella hits out at Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella complained Juventus players aren’t booked for surrounding referees, according to reports.

The Rossoneri’s 2-1 defeat in Turin in Week 28 brought with it days of controversy, due to the penalty scored in stoppage time by Paulo Dybala.

Now La Stampa is reporting this morning that Montella had a complaint about the attitude of the Bianconeri players, rather than the award of the penalty.

The newspaper states the Montella complained at yesterday’s Panchina d’Oro ceremony, that “the Bianconeri protest en masse without being sanctioned” while Alessio Romagnoli “was booked after the first complaint”.