Bank to verify Milan funds

By Football Italia staff

Documents have reportedly been passed to the Bank of Italy to verify the origin of the funds being used in the takeover of Milan.

Two deposits of €100m have already been paid by Sino-Europe Sports, but Yonghong Li shut down the consortium over the weekend and will proceed instead with Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Fininvest have confirmed that the closing is now set for April 14, and La Repubblica reports that investigations are taking place into the first two deposits.

The documents verifying the origin of the money were deposited to the Milan prosecutor more than a week ago by Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyer, Niccolò Ghedini.

Said documents have now been passed to the Bank of Italy to ensure that the funding hasn’t come from illicit sources.

This development is a routine procedure, and doesn’t indicate that any party has done anything wrong or been misleading.

If the origin of the money is confirmed, it would be the final step toward the successful takeover of the Diavolo, while if there are doubts an investigation would be opened by the prosecutor.