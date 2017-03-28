‘Juventus wanted public order’

By Football Italia staff

A supposed leaked submission from Juventus President Andrea Agnelli declares “the only goal was public order” in giving tickets to ultras.

The Bianconeri are under investigation for alleged links to organised crime, after the ‘Ndrangheta [the Calabrian mafia] were found to be making money from ticket touting at Juventus Stadium.

The club does not deny having given tickets to the ultras on credit in return for good behaviour, but refutes any allegation that they knew about links to the mafia.

Corriere della Sera is carrying what is purported to be a leaked submission by Agnelli and his lawyers, Luigi Chiappero and Maria Turco to federal prosecutors.

In the 36-page document it is stressed that “the only goal was public order inside the new stadium”.

The club is described as “the victim” of “criminal strategies” which were “designed to extort tickets and benefits”.

It’s pointed out that the club had to deal with security inside the stadium, and therefore “had to deal with problems which are difficult to manage”.

Intermediaries between the club and the ultras were "intimidated" by the head ultras, say the President and his lawyers, in a way which has been "underestimated" in the original report.

Agnelli has been deferred to the disciplinary commission of the FIGC, but he and the club are only being treated as witnesses by the Anti-Mafia Commission.

The FIGC has accused the club of “knowingly favouring the phenomenon of ticket touts”, something which Juventus deny.

Giving tickets to ultras is common practice in Italy, and the vice-President of the Anti-Mafia Commission has raised fears that similar links to organised crime may exist in other ultra groups.