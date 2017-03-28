‘Udinese won’t enter Zapata auction’

By Football Italia staff

Udinese sporting director Nereo Bonato warns “we won’t spend millions in auctions” for Duvan Zapata.

The striker is on loan with the Zebrette from Udinese, but there is no buyout clause inserted in the deal so his future is unclear.

While the Colombian striker is unlikely to return to Napoli permanently, he may be sold to a third club and Udinese won’t get into a bidding war.

“He’ll decide his own future with Napoli,” Nereo Bonato shrugged, speaking to ItaSportPress.

“We won’t spend millions in auctions, but we can ensure consistency and a calm environment. The player wants to wait until the end of the season to decide what to do, but he’s been very happy here.

“The conditions for staying are there, but it all depends on Napoli.”

Bonato was also asked about the future of Coach Luigi Del Neri.

“We’ve said we’ll focus on the present, renewals need to be looked at later because maybe positions can change and that changes the negotiations.

“It’s not a question of stalling, but there’s every reason to continue together.”