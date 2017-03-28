Dybala to start for Argentina?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala may start for Argentina against Bolivia, as Lionel Messi has been suspended for four games.

Albiceleste Coach Edgardo Bauza revealed yesterday that the Bianconeri forward would be on the bench after a muscular niggle which kept him out of the Chile game.

However, he may have to start in place of Messi, as the Barcelona forward has been given a four-game ban for hurling abuse at an assistant referee.

“Footballer Lionel Messi has been found guilty of violating art. 57 of the FDC for having directed insulting words at an assistant referee,” a statement from world football’s governing body reads.

“As a result, Lionel Messi will be suspended for four official matches and sanctioned with a fine of CHF 10,000.

“The first match for which the sanction will apply is the next fixture in the preliminary competition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia between Bolivia and Argentina, which will be played today, 28 March.

“The remainder of the sanction will be served over Argentina’s subsequent FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

“This decision is in line with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s previous rulings in similar cases. Both the player and the Argentinian Football Association have been informed of the decision today.”