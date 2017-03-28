Olimpico barrier removal to begin

By Football Italia staff

The removal of barriers at the Stadio Olimpico will begin tomorrow, to be completed in time for the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Both Roma and Lazio ultras have been boycotting the stadium due to the presence of fencing which bisects their sections, respectively the Curva Sud and the Curva Nord.

It was announced last week that the barriers will be removed, and ticket sales have picked up hugely as a result.

Tomorrow morning the work will begin, ANSA explains, with the Curva Nord first to be tackled, meaning it will be closed for Roma-Empoli at the weekend.

Given that’s the Lazio section, the barriers will remain for Giallorossi fans for one more home game, but will be gone by Tuesday morning.

That means the Derby della Capitale on April 4 will be attended by both groups of ultras.