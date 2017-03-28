Maldini: ‘I’m a problem for Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini isn’t sure he’ll return to Milan as “they see me as a problem sometimes”.

The legendary defender made over 900 appearances for the Rossoneri in his playing career, but wasn’t given a role with the club after he hung up his boots.

Potential new owners Sino-Europe Sports [now Rossoneri Sport Lux] had offered him a place on the new board, but he turned down the opportunity.

“It’s very hard because it’s been five years we haven’t won any trophies, three years already without qualifying for any UEFA competition,” Maldini said on Grant Wahl’s Planet Futbol podcast.

“Also Mr [Silvio] Berlusconi is trying to sell the team but I don’t know, there’s a bit of a mess behind this deal so we still don’t know who is going to buy Milan, how much money they want to invest.

“They’re going to need a lot of money to come back to the same level like 10 years ago.

“Milan is in my heart, my father was the captain I was born in Milan, my two boys play for Milan… it’s obvious that I love Milan.

“If one day I have the chance to give back some of the great moments I spent with Milan I’d be more than happy but it’s not easy.

“They see me as a problem sometimes because, you know, I don’t need to work for them.

“I’d love to work for Milan, but that kind of independent position is sometimes very hard to deal with. So it’s complicated but we’ll see.”

One thing Maldini did rule out, however, was returning to San Siro in a Coaching role.

“I don’t like coaching, no, no, no. My father [Cesare] was a Coach and he travelled all over the world, he was in Paraguay and all over Italy.

“It means moving your family, I had a long career so I just want to enjoy my life.”