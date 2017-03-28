Casiraghi: 'Zola almost Inter Coach'

By Football Italia staff

Pierluigi Casiraghi reveals he and Gianfranco Zola “were very close to the Inter job replacing Frank de Boer, but at the last second they opted for Stefano Pioli.”

Zola had been spotted in a meeting with club owners Suning after De Boer was fired, along with Marcelino.

“We were close up until the last second when they opted for Pioli,” Casiraghi told Mediaset.

“I would’ve been Zola’s assistant manager. It’s a pity, because it would’ve been a great opportunity for us.”

The former Juventus, Lazio and Chelsea striker is still working with Zola at Birmingham City.

“I am happy here, as working in football is wonderful in England. We might be in the Championship, but the club is well-organised and we play in stadiums with an average 20,000 attendance.”