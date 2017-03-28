NEWS
Tuesday March 28 2017
Report: Lyanco passes Torino medical
By Football Italia staff

Lyanco will sign his five-year contract with Torino tonight after passing a medical for his transfer from Sao Paulo.

The defender flew in today and has already been through a battery of tests with the Granata medical staff in Turin.

According to La Stampa, he will now travel to Milan to sign the contract in the offices of Toro President Urbano Cairo.

It’ll be a five-year deal worth circa €450,000 per season and he will begin training immediately, even if he can’t play until July.

Sao Paulo are believed to have sold Lyanco for €6m plus €2m bonuses.

