Genoa fans step up protests

By Football Italia staff

Genoa ultras announced more protests against President Enrico Preziosi and warned players to “avoid pathetic attempts to salute the crowd.”

The Grifone supporters are furious with the patron for selling top stars Leonardo Pavoletti and Tomas Rincon in the January transfer window.

The Gradinata Nord and Associazione Club Genoani have come together to protest and released statements.

“All the clubs present agree it is time to say enough to this ownership made up of broken promises and no sporting objectives.

“We protest those who do not want what is best for Genoa and consider it just an economic asset to be bled dry. Our protest will be dynamic and decided game by game.

“We invite the team to concentrate and work only on playing the games, even if we’re fully aware that many of the players are not worthy of wearing our glorious shirt.

“We advise the players to avoid pathetic attempts to salute the crowd or run under the Curva Nord at the end of the games.”