Liveblog: Netherlands v Italy

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the Amsterdam Arena as Italy experiment with young players in a friendly with the managerless Netherlands.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Milan’s 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to become the youngest ever goalkeeper to start for Italy, having received two caps as a substitute.

The Azzurri are joint top of their World Cup qualifying group after a 2-0 victory over Albania, with Daniele De Rossi’s penalty and a Ciro Immobile looping header.

Holland, on the other hand, are fourth in their group and sacked Coach Danny Blind following a shock 2-0 defeat in Bulgaria on Saturday.

Assistant manager Fred Grim takes over in the interim while the search for a new tactician continues, but it looks increasingly unlikely they’ll qualify for the 2018 World Cup after missing out on Euro 2016.

