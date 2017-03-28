Pjaca injury scare for Juventus

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca was stretchered off during international duty with Croatia for what could be a serious injury.

He had started today’s friendly against Estonia and went off after 65 minutes.

Pjaca seemed to sprain his left knee while changing direction and had his head in his hands.

He was stretchered off and the video footage suggests it was a bad sprain.

More tests will be required, but Juventus will be eager to find out if there is ligament damage.

The 21-year-old has 20 competitive appearances for Juve this season, scoring one goal.