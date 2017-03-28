Line-ups: Netherlands-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma makes history with his first Italy start, as the Azzurri go 3-4-1-2 with Marco Verratti as trequartista for tonight’s Netherlands friendly.

It kicks off at the Amsterdam Arena at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

Giampiero Ventura tested the 4-2-4 system in Friday’s 2-0 victory over Albania, keeping them joint top with Spain in their World Cup qualifying group.

He goes to 3-4-1-2 this evening and gives Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma his first start after two caps as a substitute. He makes history as the youngest ever senior Italy goalkeeper, aged 18 years and 31 days.

The previous record-holder to start was Piero Campelli in 1912, aged 18 years, six months and nine days.

Andrea Barzagli has left the Italy squad due to personal reasons, so Leonardo Bonucci remains to lead the way with Daniele Rugani and Alessio Romagnoli, who played together at Under-21 level.

Daniele De Rossi holds the midfield together with Marco Parolo and Matteo Darmian stepping in.

Verratti could be the trequartista behind strikers Ciro Immobile and Eder, a far more advanced role than the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is accustomed to, but it remains to be seen.

The Netherlands are in a deep crisis, having failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and now fourth in their World Cup group after a shock 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria on Saturday.

That proved the final straw, as Coach Danny Blind was fired after losing five of his nine competitive games in charge.

Assistant manager and former Dutch Under-21 Coach Fred Grim takes over for this match while the search for a long-term replacement continues.

Stefan de Vrij pulled out with an ankle injury, so his Lazio teammate Wesley Hoedt gets his first Dutch start, having come on as a substitute in Sofia.

Hoedt will be head-to-head with his Lazio teammate Immobile.

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman is in midfield and given the captain’s armband.

Holland have never beaten Italy in a friendly match and in total won just three meetings with the Azzurri, drawing seven and losing nine.

The most memorable was the Euro 2000 semi-final, which ended goalless after extra time despite the Dutch receiving two penalties and Gianluca Zambrotta getting sent off within 35 minutes.

The Oranje eventually capitulated in a penalty shoot-out, as Francesco Toldo’s heroics got Italy to the Final.

In 19 games between these sides, both teams have scored in nine of them.

Netherlands: Zoet; Tete, Hoedt, Martins Indi, Blind; Klaassen, Strootman, Wijnaldum; Promes, Lens, Depay

Netherlands bench: Karsdorp, Veltman, De Ligt, Viergever, Vilhena, Berghuis, Toornstra, Dost, Sneijder, De Jong, Vorm, Collessen

Italy: Donnarumma; Rugani, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Zappacosta, De Rossi, Verratti, Parolo, Darmian; Immobile, Eder

Italy bench: Buffon, Meret, Astori, D’Ambrosio, De Sciglio, Spinazzola, Gagliardini, Parolo, Candreva, Sansone, Politano, Insigne, Petagna, Belotti, Verdi