Tuesday March 28 2017
Donadoni up for Fiorentina job?
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni is emerging as the potential new Fiorentina Coach, although Eusebio Di Francesco remains the favourite.

Paulo Sousa is widely expected to leave at the end of the season by mutual consent after crashing out of the Europa League, Coppa Italia and race for qualification next season.

Current Sassuolo boss Di Francesco is the hot favourite to take over at the Stadio Franchi.

However, goal.com claim that Bologna Coach Donadoni is emerging as an outside option for the job.

Marco Giampaolo of Sampdoria is another alternative, although the Blucerchiati are not prepared to let him go.

