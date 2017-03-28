Grim stands up for Blind

By Football Italia staff

Netherlands interim Coach Fred Grim explained his picks for tonight’s friendly against Italy after replacing sacked Danny Blind.

It kicks off in Amsterdam at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Rick Karsdorp is not fully fit and we need people who can go all-out for 90 minutes, so that’s why I chose Kenny Tete,” Grim told SBS 6.

“Arjen Robben is an integral part of the team, but we have decided he will not play today.”

Assistant manager Grim is taking over 48 hours after Blind was fired and one of the main reasons was the decision to start 17-year-old debutant Matthijs de Ligt in the 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria.

“De Ligt is a good player and a lot of pressure has fallen on his shoulders over the last few days, but he’s dealing with it well.”