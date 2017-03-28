Ventura: 'Clear with Barzagli'

Giampiero Ventura insists he clarified the situation with Andrea Barzagli after the defender left the Italy camp for “personal problems.”

The Juventus centre-back sparked controversy when he was allowed to leave international duty early only to then show up on the Facebook page of a DJ.

“I had a private meeting with Barzagli on his personal problems,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“Andrea then spoke to the group and got the all-clear from everyone to take this time off. Once he had permission, what he does is none of my business.

“Naturally I was surprised when I saw that the picture was posted at 3am. Instead, it turned out to have been taken at 10pm, which is far more reasonable.

“I got (director Lele) Oriali to ring him and Barzagli confirmed he was there with his wife at 10pm to work out these personal issues.”

This evening Italy face the Netherlands in a friendly, but this weekend there is a Serie A showdown at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I have planned to go and see Napoli-Juventus. I complimented Maurizio Sarri for the Coach of the Year award and go there because I am proud to see a game that should be appreciated for its entertainment.”