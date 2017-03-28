Ventura: 'Italy surprise of World Cup'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura insists Italy “can be the surprise” of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 2-1 friendly win in the Netherlands.

Eder and Leonardo Bonucci fought back after an unlucky Alessio Romagnoli own goal in the Amsterdam Arena.

“It counts for the ranking, but we had a couple of things tonight to care about,” Ventura told Rai Sport.

“First of all our image, which we are trying to export. The other was the mentality we’re trying to build, regardless of the result, so the team spirit, ability to play and suffer when needed. I think we achieved all of it.”

Marco Verratti was in a more advanced role, almost as a trequartista, in the 3-5-2 formation tonight.

“When we play good football, Verratti can make the difference. He had a different game to against Albania, but still a strong performance.

“It would be nice to go to Russia and challenge for the World Cup. I learned you get nothing from words, you earn it with hard work.

“I said a while ago and I am now more convinced than ever that this group is forming and can be the surprise in Russia.”