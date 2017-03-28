Bonucci: 'Italy are the perfect mix'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci sees “the perfect mix” of experience and youthful exuberance after Italy beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Amsterdam.

The defender scored the winner after an Alessio Romagnoli own goal and Eder strike in this friendly.

“Victory gives you confidence and self-belief. I am happy as this is a great young group with enthusiasm and also a lot of humility,” Bonucci told Rai Sport.

“We are on the right track, as we showed in the World Cup qualifiers. Now we need to increase our character and determination, making the most of the young players who are coming through.

“It’s a perfect mix, because the veterans can give good advice and the youngsters bring that fresh enthusiasm and passion.”

The Azzurri are joint top of the World Cup qualifying group with Spain and have a showdown on September 2.

“It’ll be difficult in Spain, but we are not beaten before we even get there.”