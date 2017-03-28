Donnarumma: 'Buffon great advice'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma made history as the youngest ever goalkeeper to start for Italy. “I thank Gigi Buffon for all the advice he gives me in training.”

The Milan shot-stopper already had two caps, but he played from the first minute in tonight’s 2-1 friendly victory over the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

“I am very happy for this evening, the way the game went. At the start after the goal we got back together, started playing the way we did at the beginning and realised it was just a moment of bad luck,” he told Rai Sport.

“I am very happy to have made my full debut, but Gigi’s still there. I thank him for all the advice he gives me in training. I am proud to wear this jersey.

“Buffon told me to just relax, do what I’m doing and not try to invent anything new, as what I do already is fine.

“I am so proud to be here, I work hard week after week to improve, because you never stop learning. I soak in all the advice that I receive.

“I dedicate this night to my family and my girlfriend.”

Donnarumma was asked if he was at all tempted by the number of interesting proposals coming in from other clubs.

“Tonight I want to enjoy the Nazionale, from tomorrow we’ll start to think about and prepare for the game with Pescara.”