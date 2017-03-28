NEWS
Tuesday March 28 2017
Gagliardini: 'Italy debut, but a year ago...'
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini made his senior Italy debut and the Inter midfielder can hardly believe it. “A year ago I hadn’t made my Serie A debut.”

Gagliardini came on earlier than expected during the 2-1 friendly victory away to the Netherlands, as Daniele De Rossi went off with a bruised back.

“It’s a shame for Daniele, I saw him with crutches. We were a man down, so had to get on the pitch as quickly as possible,” Gagliardini told Rai Sport.

“There’s no denying I am very happy, it makes me so proud, but it’s a starting point and I hope to have many more going forward.

“It all happened very quickly, as a year ago I was with Atalanta and hadn’t yet made my Serie A debut.

“I got along very well with all my teammates. It was an emotional moment on my debut, but fortunately my personality allows me to keep calm and focus.”

