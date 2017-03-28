Spinazzola: 'Wonderful Italy debut'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola enjoyed his senior Italy debut in the 2-1 friendly win over the Netherlands. “It’s a wonderful experience.”

He turned 24 on Saturday and has four assists in 22 Serie A games this season.

“It was a wonderful experience, we found a very important victory against a big team. I am very happy with my current form and my senior debut with the Nazionale,” he told Rai Sport.

Spinazzola confessed he wants to emulate 2006 World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta in the Azzurri jersey.

“Zambrotta is my idol and the example I try to follow. I prefer to play on the left, but I do well on the right too. It’s just an issue of getting used to it.”

Spinazzola got his senior Italy debut today, along with Atalanta’s Andrea Petagna and former teammate Roberto Gagliardini.

“I think (Gian Piero) Gasperini will get us straight back down to earth and tomorrow we’ll be focusing on Serie A. His advice was to play the way we do with Atalanta and keep calm.”