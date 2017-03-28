Deulofeu star of the show for Spain

By Football Italia staff

Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu made a spectacular return to the Spain squad, winning a penalty and scoring in their 2-0 victory over France.

He had just one previous cap at senior level, playing 11 minutes against Bolivia in a May 2014 friendly.

Deulofeu turned the game around tonight, as he came off the bench at the 67th minute and 60 seconds later was brought down by Tiemoue Bakayoko for a spot-kick, converted by David Silva.

He then scored a goal himself and it was initially ruled offside, but the use of VAR (Video Assistant Referees) ascertained Deulofeu was in fact level.

That was the second time that VAR had been used in the game, as in the first half Antoine Griezmann scored with a header, but it was ruled offside with the aid of technology.