Pjaca and Hysaj pick up injuries

By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj and Marko Pjaca both picked up injuries while on international duty, so are in doubt for Sunday’s Napoli-Juventus clash.

Croatia international Pjaca got by far the worst of it, as he was stretchered off practically in tears during the 3-0 defeat to Estonia.

Video footage shows his knee appear to buckle and there are concrete fears of ligament damage.

“It does seem to be a serious injury and that hurts us more than the defeat,” said Coach Ante Coric.

Ivan Perisic, who also plays in Serie A for Inter, blamed the organisation of this friendly.

“We played on a pitch that was really at the limits to be considered suitable for a professional match. There’s no point playing here. We must choose our opponents and conditions better, because otherwise we can lose someone else the way we did Pjaca.

“I hope he recovers quickly, but it looked to be a serious injury. Coming here to play in these conditions is pointless.”

Napoli full-back Hysaj featured in Albania’s friendly defeat to Bosnia and got a knock to the top of the right foot, at the base of the ankle.

“Tomorrow I will undergo tests to understand the extent of the injury,” Hysaj told Panorama.com.

“I hope to be available for the Juve game.”