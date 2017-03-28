De Rossi on crutches after knock

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi left the Amsterdam Arena on crutches after picking up a back injury during Italy’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

The Roma midfielder had been wearing the captain’s armband this evening, but was forced off after 36 minutes.

He accidentally got a knee in the back and was left to hobble painfully off the field, then with great difficulty made it down the steps to the locker room.

De Rossi was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches and, although it seems to be just a knock, it did leave a nasty bruise.

This can seriously limit his movement, so it remains to be seen if the Roma veteran will be fit for this weekend’s Serie A game against Empoli.