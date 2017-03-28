Post new comment

As Italy took on the Netherlands in an international friendly at the Amsterdam Arena, the performance was always going to more important than the result. With the Oranje in disarray following the sacking of Coach Danny Blind just two days ago, the home side were led out by aptly named temporary boss Fred Grim.

Italy Commissario Tecnico Giampiero Ventura predictably made changes from the side that beat Albania in the World Cup qualifying match at the weekend, the most notable seeing 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma replace his legendary counterpart Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks.

The Milan stopper became the youngest ever goalkeeper to start for the Azzurri. His two superb second-half saves showed once again that his maturity defies his years, never becoming overawed, no matter what the occasion. It takes time for many goalkeepers to grow into the role, slowly developing the confidence it takes to become the last line of defence, but the 18-year-old proves time and time again that he will be ready when Buffon decides to end an Italy career that began back in 1997 – before Donnarumma was even born.

But it is not just Donnarumma that is showing promise, and it seems like Ventura is ready to give this talented crop of youngsters a go. It is easy to forget that both Daniele Rugani and Alessio Romagnoli are just 22 years old, the duo lining up alongside Leonardo Bonucci in the heart of defence. With Andrea Barzagli turning 37 and Giorgio Chiellini almost 35 when the 2018 World Cup rolls around, the CT is right to have started the gradual withdrawal of the BBC.

It would’ve been easy to crumble after Romagnoli opened the scoring for the Dutch with an own goal but – with what Bonucci described as a ‘perfect mix’ of youth and experience in the side – Italy were able to fight back to register a 2-1 victory on the night. Just like Donnarumma, this young team are able to display a level of maturity that is on a par with their senior teammates, making them seem older than they actually are.

The positives didn’t stop here however, as Ventura continued to showcase the talent on offer with his substitutions. The impact of Atalanta’s youth policy was firmly on show as former Orobici midfielder Roberto Gagliardini made his debut along with a first appearance for striker Andrea Petagna. Leonardo Spinazzola completed the trio as he entered the field for Davide Zappacosta, their performances in Bergamo under Coach Gian Piero Gasperini impossible to ignore for Ventura.

At times the performance was laboured, but this was after all, only a friendly. If this group continue to mature at their current rate, Ventura is going to find himself with a selection headache on his hands.

The personnel available has improved significantly, even when thinking back as recently as Euro 2016, with a conveyor belt of youth constantly rising through the ranks. It only takes a glance at the likes of Mattia Caldara, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Domenico Berardi in the Under-21 set-up to realise that this is the case.

Marco Verratti is only 24 as well, let’s not forget, and is still trying to find his best role for the Nazionale. He doesn’t have the same characteristics as Andrea Pirlo and the performance in Amsterdam suggests the Paris Saint-Germain talent will always gravitate deeper when placed in what was almost a trequartista position behind the strikers. Injuries have hampered Verratti’s development at international level significantly, but hopefully he and Ventura have enough time to tinker until they hit upon the right role.

The Coach said after the game that Italy can be the ‘surprise package’ of the 2018 World Cup. He might just be right.

