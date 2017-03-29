Juve target Spain U21 trio

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are said to be tracking three Spanish Under-21 players, with the club sending scouts to their match with Italy on Monday.

According to Tuttosport, the primary target for the Bianconeri is Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin. The former Barcelona youth product is under contract with the Gunners until 2023, but Juve are said to been keen to secure the player as they look to strengthen the full-back position.

Also on the watch list was Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, who has stressed his desire to remain with Los Merengues despite a lack of playing time. The report suggests however, that a whole host of top European clubs, including the Old Lady, are ready to try to change his mind this summer.

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams completes the trio, with his contract with the Basque side said to include a €50m release clause. Barcelona are also said to interested in the talented 22-year-old, but the Torinese newspaper insists that Juventus are keeping a close eye on his situation.