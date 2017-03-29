NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
Milan to seek Pellegrini
By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is reportedly keen on bringing Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini to the club.

Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli will be in attendance at the final of the Viareggio cup between Empoli and Sassuolo this afternoon, with Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that he will make the first approach to the Neroverdi for the player.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Roma academy, with the Giallorossi said to have a buyback clause inserted into the contract as part of a €1.25m move to Sassuolo back in 2015.

Despite this, Milan are said to be determined in their attempts to secure a signature from the Italy U21 international, with the newspaper also suggesting that Domenico Berardi remains a target.

This would be a more difficult operation, as a high fee for the talented forward will depend on the completion of a takeover from Chinese investors, after the deal has been subject to endless delays.

