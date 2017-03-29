Galli: 'Aubameyang had Milan potential'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan youth Coach Filippo Galli insists he 'could see the strength' of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from a young age.

The 27-year-old joined the Rossoneri youth academy in 2007, only to be sold to St Etienne for €1m in 2011 after a series of loans.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2013, the Gabon-native has plundered 110 goals in 176 appearances, making him one of Europe's most highly sought after players.

"We could already see that he was very strong," Galli told Corriere dello Sport.

"He had a number of qualities, although in my Milan we tended to play 4-2-3-1, deploying him on the right of an offensive trident.

"Eventually he could have also played as a second striker. He was willing and eager to learn, Pierre read all the phases of the game very well.

"Along with [Matteo] Darmian, he was the best element in terms of understanding tactics in my team.

"We’re talking about the Milan of Ancelotti, veteran of the Athens success against Liverpool in the Champions League. In attack there was an incredible amount of quality: [Pippo] Inzaghi , Kaka, Pato, [Alberto] Gilardino.

"You could see that he was a complete striker. He scored seven goals in five games played in Malaysia in the Champions League, a tournament reserved for only the major youth teams."