'We almost came to blows', Empoli sporting director revealed about his relationship with former boss Maurizio Sarri.
The Coach worked in the Italian lower leagues for over a decade, having not even worked in Serie B until 2005. After his appointment with Empoli in 2012-13, he took the Tuscan side to promotion to Serie A, thus making his debut in Italy's top division.
Securing a move to Napoli in 2015, Carli revealed the preparations of the tactician are 'almost obsessive'.
"I chose Sarri because I remembered a madman on the benches of Sangiovannese and Sansovino," the sporting director revealed to Gazzetta dello Sport.
"He was a madman who made me feel real emotion. It didn't matter if he came from a series of sackings.
"He's a champion, a true friend, but at least three or four times we almost came to blows. I'm talking about real punches.
"He's a clever big head."