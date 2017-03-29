Carli: 'Almost came to blows with Sarri'

By Football Italia staff

'We almost came to blows', Empoli sporting director revealed about his relationship with former boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Coach worked in the Italian lower leagues for over a decade, having not even worked in Serie B until 2005. After his appointment with Empoli in 2012-13, he took the Tuscan side to promotion to Serie A, thus making his debut in Italy's top division.

Securing a move to Napoli in 2015, Carli revealed the preparations of the tactician are 'almost obsessive'.

"I chose Sarri because I remembered a madman on the benches of Sangiovannese and Sansovino," the sporting director revealed to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He was a madman who made me feel real emotion. It didn't matter if he came from a series of sackings.

"He's a champion, a true friend, but at least three or four times we almost came to blows. I'm talking about real punches.

"He's a clever big head."