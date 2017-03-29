NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
Strootman gives De Rossi assurances
By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman gave assurances over teammate Daniele De Rossi, 'he'll certainly play the derby'.

The Dutchman faced his Giallorossi counterpart on Tuesday evening as Italy took on the Nethalands in an international friendly.

De Rossi left the Amsterdam Arena on crutches after the match, but Strootman didn't consider it to be too serious.

Roma face Lazio next Tuesday in the second leg of the Coppa Italia final, with the veteran hoping to be fit.

"I spoke to him after half-time and he was in a bad way," Strootman told Sky reporters.

"It’s hard to say, he took a knock.

"Bad news for the derby? He’s a Roman and he will certainly play."

