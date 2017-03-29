Lyanco: 'Playing in Italy a dream'

By Football Italia staff

New Torino signing Lyanco reveals playing in Italy 'the dream of every young Brazilian footballer'.

The Granata officially unveiled their new signing today, and the central defender revealed his delight in joining the club.

"I am very happy to be here, excited but also convinced that I can do well. Let me thank Sao Paulo once again for the opportunity you gave me, letting me leave immediately for Europe.

"Italy is the dream of any young Brazilian footballer and so I am proud to have been chosen by a club like Torino, a major club that has very passionate fans and a history so famous that they are even known in Brazil.

"I want to quickly say thank you to the President and the director, I know that there were many teams that were following me and that you were interested in me, but Torino did more.

"They wanted me at all costs and now here I am: my commitment will never fail to match this great opportunity that life has given me.

"For me it will be very important to stay in Turin during the next two months and train every day with the Coach [Sinisa] Mihajlovic and my new teammates. When I get started next season will have already been able to learn many things and not everyone is as lucky as this.

"In these early days I have found a very organised club around me. I found knowledgeable and helpful people who welcomed me with a smile and lots of love.

"These are important things, it's nice to feel this warmth around you. Thank you all, I'm looking forward to it."