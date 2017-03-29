Official: Emerson eligible for Italy

By Football Italia staff

Roma left back Emerson Palmieri is now officially eligible for an Italian international call-up.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that FIFA has now made the decision due to the player’s Italian ancestry.

The Brazilian-born player is a product of the Santos academy, and qualifies for the Azzurri thanks to an ancestor on his mother’s side. Alfonso Palmieri was born in Rossano, Cosenza in 1853, leading to eligibility for the Azzurri.

22-year-old Emerson has represented the Brazilian U17 side on nine occasions but has no full international caps.

Another player said to be looking for Italian citizenship is Napoli defensive midfielder Amadou Diawara. Born in Guinea, the 19-year-old has commenced the administrative process, and could become eligible to play for Giampiero Ventura in the future.