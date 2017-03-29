Buffon: ‘Donnarumma ready for Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon marvels at his namesake Donnarumma - “he’s already capable of being goalkeeper for Milan and the national team”.

The 18-year-old made his first start for the Azzurri in the friendly with the Netherlands last night, with the Juventus goalkeeper relegated to the bench.

“He’s a lad and a goalkeeper with extraordinary physical and mental qualities,” Buffon told ANSA.

“He could be my son, but he’s already capable of being the goalkeeper for Milan and the national team.

“It’s not the first time I’ve watched one of the national team’s matches from the bench, it happened with [Salvatore] Sirigu too.

“No-one is eternal, and it’s right for others to have a chance to play.”