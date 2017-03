Sampdoria: ‘Too early to talk Schick’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria sporting director Daniele Prade says it’s “too early” to discuss Patrik Schick’s future.

It has been claimed that the Czech striker’s agent will meet with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but he has called those claims “absolute nonsense”.

“Shick? It’s too early to talk about the transfer market,” Prade shrugged, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Patrik Schick is a Sampdoria player. As for Lucas Torreira, he has a contract and we’ll see at the end of the season.”