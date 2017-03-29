De Rossi has hematoma

By Football Italia staff

Roma have officially confirmed that Daniele De Rossi suffered a hematoma in last night’s Netherlands-Italy game.

The midfielder was substituted after 37 minutes of the match, putting him in doubt for this weekend’s Empoli game.

“Today Daniele De Rossi was subjected to tests which confirmed the after-effects of the blunt trauma to the iliac region, with evidence of a muscular and subcutaneous hematoma,” the Giallorossi confirmed on their official website.

“The athlete, who was forced to leave the pitch after 37 minutes of Tuesday’s friendly with Holland has already been assigned to the appropriate care and his condition will be evaluated daily.”

The injury means De Rossi will almost certainly miss the Empoli game, and he’s also in doubt for the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-Final with Lazio.