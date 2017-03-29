Perisic: ‘Estonia pitch criminal!’

By Football Italia staff

Inter winger Ivan Perisic slams Estonia’s pitch as “criminal” after Juventus’ Marko Pjaca ruptured his cruciate ligament.

The 21-year-old was stretchered off during Croatia’s friendly last night, and it was today confirmed that he’ll miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

“The pitch we played on was unworthy of professional football,” Perisic fumed, speaking to vecernji.hr.

“There’s no reason to organise a game of this type. I’d recommend to Mr [Davor] Suker [head of the Croatian FA] to choose better opponents with superior facilities because all that will happen is we’ll lose more players on these horrible pitches.

“The biggest defeat in this friendly was losing Pjaca. The pitch was criminal, terrible.”