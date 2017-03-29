Barcelona to re-sign Deulofeu

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona have decided to exercise their buyback option on Gerard Deulofeu.

The winger is on loan at Milan from Everton, but the Catalans have the option to re-sign him for €12m in the summer, as part of the deal which took him to England.

Deulofeu made a starring return to the Spain squad last night, winning a penalty and scoring in a 2-0 friendly win over France.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have indeed decided to take up that option, and it will be up to whoever replaces Luis Enrique as Coach to decide whether or not he stays at Camp Nou.

The newspaper believes the Rossoneri have already made it clear to Everton that they want to keep Deulofeu, but there’s nothing they can do if Barça exercise their option.

However, if the La Liga side decide not to keep the player, they would be among his suitors.