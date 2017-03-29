Inter wanted to buy San Siro?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Inter wanted to buy San Siro outright, but there’s an agreement with Milan until 2030.

The Rossoneri had been planning to move out and build their own stadium in the Portello area of the city, but President Silvio Berlusconi ultimately pulled the plug on the project.

Currently the plan is for the two sides to continue sharing Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but with improvements made to the old stadium.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Suning Group President Zhang Jindong asked about buying the whole stadium in his first meeting with Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala.

However, the Nerazzurri owner was told that there is a rental agreement with Milan until 2030, so the council couldn’t sell San Siro even if they wanted to.