NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
‘Monchi to Roma? Ask him…’
By Football Italia staff

Sevilla President José Castro refuses to confirm or deny that Monchi will join Roma - “ask him”.

The sporting director is believed to have signed a three-year contract with the Giallorossi to take over in the summer, but his current club aren’t keen to discuss the matter.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Castro told Cadena Ser.

“Ask him if he’s leaving or not, I don’t know. All I know is that right now Monchi is at Sevilla and I hope he’ll stay for next year too.

“He’s currently the Sevilla sporting director, I can’t say anything more than that.”

