NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
Deulofeu: ‘Future? We’ll see…’
By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu thanks Milan for his Spain recall, but responds “we’ll see” when asked about his future.

The Everton loanee had a triumphant return for La Roja last night, winning a penalty and scoring against France in a 2-0 friendly win.

His form has led to growing rumours that Barcelona could activate their €12m buyback clause in the summer, something the Rossoneri would have no say over.

“Without Milan I wouldn’t be here in the national team,” Deulofeu told reporters in Spain.

“[Vincenzo] Montella is giving me confidence, now we have to continue like this for Europe.

“My future? We’ll see, now I’m just thinking about this.”

