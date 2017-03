Reina, Hamsik back for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Napoli will reportedly have both Pepe Reina and Marek Hamsik fit for Sunday’s Juventus game.

Both players were carrying knocks after international duty, with Reina sent back from the Spain squad with a calf injury.

In addition, captain Hamsik suffered severe bruising while representing Slovakia against Malta.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that both are fit and available to face the Old Lady on Sunday night, in what could be crucial game in the Scudetto race.