NEWS
Wednesday March 29 2017
Napoli meet Cragno agent
By Football Italia staff

Napoli directors were spotted meeting the agents of Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, currently on loan at Benevento.

The Partenopei are known to be tracking different shot-stoppers for next season, including Genoa’s Mattia Perin.

Today Gazzamercato published a photo of Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli meeting with Cragno’s agent in Milan.

The 22-year-old is owned by Cagliari, but spending this season on loan with Serie B surprise outfit Benevento.

He has 12 caps for Italy at Under-21 level and started out at Brescia before moving on to Cagliari in 2014.

Cragno amassed 14 Serie A appearances for the Sardinians.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies