Napoli meet Cragno agent

By Football Italia staff

Napoli directors were spotted meeting the agents of Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, currently on loan at Benevento.

The Partenopei are known to be tracking different shot-stoppers for next season, including Genoa’s Mattia Perin.

Today Gazzamercato published a photo of Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli meeting with Cragno’s agent in Milan.

The 22-year-old is owned by Cagliari, but spending this season on loan with Serie B surprise outfit Benevento.

He has 12 caps for Italy at Under-21 level and started out at Brescia before moving on to Cagliari in 2014.

Cragno amassed 14 Serie A appearances for the Sardinians.