Napoli directors were spotted meeting the agents of Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, currently on loan at Benevento.
The Partenopei are known to be tracking different shot-stoppers for next season, including Genoa’s Mattia Perin.
Today Gazzamercato published a photo of Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli meeting with Cragno’s agent in Milan.
The 22-year-old is owned by Cagliari, but spending this season on loan with Serie B surprise outfit Benevento.
He has 12 caps for Italy at Under-21 level and started out at Brescia before moving on to Cagliari in 2014.
Cragno amassed 14 Serie A appearances for the Sardinians.