Top clubs line up for Toljan

By Football Italia staff

Juventus, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are tracking 22-year-old Hoffenheim left-back Jeremy Toljan.

He had already been in the Partenopei’s radar for some time, but now face stiff competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to The Sun, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have joined the fray and promise a bidding war this summer.

Toljan has one goal in 13 caps for Germany at Under-21 level and is prized for his versatility, as he can also play at right-back.

This season he has one goal and one assist in 14 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim and is valued at around €5m.