Di Gennaro refuses Cagliari deal

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari confirm that midfielder Davide Di Gennaro turned down a new contract and could leave as a free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old has two goals and five assists in 20 Serie A appearances this season.

“We proposed a two-year contract, but Di Gennaro did not accept at our conditions,” announced Cagliari director of sport Stefano Capozucca to news agency Ansa.

“From here to the expiry date, he could change his mind, but as things stand we do not have an agreement.”

As the deal runs out on June 30, Di Gennaro could walk away as a free agent in just a few months.

He started out in the Milan youth academy, going on to play for Bologna, Genoa, Reggina, Livorno, Padova, Modena, Spezia, Palermo and Vicenza.

Di Gennaro joined Cagliari as a free agent in July 2015 and helped them gain promotion to Serie A last term.