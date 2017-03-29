Higuan 'will feel consequences'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain “will feel the consequences of his choices” when Juventus visit Napoli on Sunday, said Nicola Amoruso.

This will be the Argentine’s first visit back to the Stadio San Paolo since he left the Partenopei in a Serie A transfer record €90m deal.

It’ll be followed next Wednesday by another match here for the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“Higuain is a champion and two very difficult games await him in Naples,” said Amoruso – who played for both clubs – told Radio CRC.

“His departure was seen as a betrayal, but in those three years he gave extraordinary performances, rewarded by the unique affection from those fans.

“Higuain will feel the consequences of his choices the moment he steps on to the field. In some games, the Stadio San Paolo can give you so much and right now there is a great deal of enthusiasm in the city.

“However, when things are going badly, the San Paolo atmosphere can burn you. Either way, it’s an unforgettable experience.”