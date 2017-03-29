Sanchez: 'I want to stay in London'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Inter target Alexis Sanchez insists he wants “to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city. I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal.”

The Chile international spoke at a media event in Santiago after scoring in their World Cup qualifier.

“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” he said.

“I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city. I want to play in a team that has aspirations.

“I’m 28 years old, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player who takes great care of himself.”

Sanchez is under contract until June 2018 and seemed unlikely to sign an extension.

Juventus had been the favourites for his signature, with Inter and Paris Saint-Germain also options.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have emerged as contenders, which would fit Sanchez’s comments that he would like to remain in London.

However, the Gunners would not reinforce their Premier League rivals, so prefer to sell abroad.