Sassuolo: 'Di Francesco undecided'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo won’t rule out Eusebio Di Francesco meeting Fiorentina, but “nothing has been decided yet. I am confident we can agree to extend this rapport.”

The Coach is at the centre of several different reports regarding his future, including the Roma job, but above all there were rumours of his meeting with Viola director of sport Pantaleo Corvino.

“I don’t know of any meeting between Corvino and Di Francesco. It’s possible that it happened, as Di Francesco has the freedom to meet with anyone he wants out of courtesy,” said Sassuolo President Carlo Rossi.

Today Sassuolo won the Viareggio Cup youth tournament for the first time, beating Empoli on penalties.

“Who said that Di Francesco wants to leave? I wouldn’t say that. Nothing has been decided yet. I am confident we can agree to extend this rapport at Sassuolo, because there is a bit of Di Francesco in this Primavera victory too.

“I am the President of Sassuolo, but the real decision will be hashed out between Di Francesco, (owner Giorgio) Squinzi and (director of sport Giovanni) Carnevali.

“As we have always done, each will put forward their perspectives and intentions. I think we can reach an agreement to continue together, because five years allowed us to get into Serie A and consolidate our position.

“In my view, Di Francesco is undecided. I am convinced he wants to stay, but also to have an experience a step above Sassuolo.”