Inter put Murillo on market

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly prepared to sell Jeison Murillo this summer, but want €25m for the Colombian defender.

The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order since Coach Stefano Pioli took over, as Gary Medel has been moved to the centre-back role alongside Joao Miranda.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Nerazzurri have pinpointed Murillo as one of the players they intend to sell at the end of the season to raise funds for fresh transfers.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Murillo in the past.

There is also the option of handing him over to Roma as part of an exchange deal with €40m-rated Kostas Manolas.

Murillo is currently under contract until June 2020, but could pen a new deal with a release clause.

